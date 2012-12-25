Senator Ben Affleck? Only on the big screen.

The actor has put the kibosh on speculation that he's eyeing John Kerry's seat in the senate. Sen. Kerry has been nominated as Hillary Clinton's replacement as Secretary of State.

"I love Massachusetts and our political process, but I am not running for office," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. "Right now it's a privilege to spend my time working with Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI), supporting our veterans, drawing attention to the great many who go hungry in the U.S. everyday and using filmmaking to entertain and foster discussion about issues like our relationship to Iran."

Affleck also took the time to throw his support to Sen. Kerry.

"We are about to get a great Secretary of State and there are some phenomenal candidates in Massachusetts for his Senate seat," he said. "I look forward to an amazing campaign."