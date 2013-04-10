Ben Affleck to be 'Mr. Mom' at home while Jennifer Garner heads to work

Us Weekly

Ben Affleck's next leading role? Mr. Mom! The actor joked with reporters at the premiere of his film, "To the Wonder," on Tuesday that he's preparing to be on daddy duty this summer while wife Jennifer Garner goes back to work.

"She told me to go to the gym, I'm preparing myself," Affleck, 40, joked on the red carpet at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. "I'm going to take on some more of the burden." (Over the past couple years, Affleck has worked on "To The Wonder," "Runner, Runner" and the Oscar-winning film "Argo," which he also directed.)

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's love story

Aflleck and Garner, both 40, are parents to daughters Violet, 7, Seraphina 4, and son Samuel, 13 months. "She's got a couple of movies coming up," Affleck explained. "There's going to be a little Mr. Mom action and I'm going to get back in the ring."

PHOTOS: Jennifer and her girls

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Garner explained why Affleck takes on more film projects than she does. "I definitely work less because Ben is so busy but we have three kids, that's just part of the deal. I want to be a mom," she said. "I'm happy for him that he's as energized about work right now as he is. He should be out there doing it. That's just what makes sense for our family."

PHOTOS: Jennifer's life as a supermom

But Affleck has been encouraging his wife to get back out there. "Ben's always saying, 'You need to work, it's a part of you and you're a different person when you're working,'" Garner said. "I've reserved this summer [for work]. It's mine.'"

Keep clicking for photos of what Ben's daddy duty looks like ...