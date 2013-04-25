What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Thursday? Ben Affleck's honorary degree, Alexander Skarsgard singing in his native tongue and Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious TIME 100 Gala speech. Check out more stories in the roundup below.

Dr. Ben Affleck! The Argo director will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University on May 26. (Celebuzz)

Listen to True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgard sing in his first language, Swedish! (The Stir)

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's hilarious "drunken" TIME 100 Gala speech. The late night host blamed Jimmy Fallon for getting him "very, very drunk." (Vulture)

Should Olivia Wilde marry Jason Sudeikis in one of these gowns? Check out the prettiest wedding dresses from the spring bridal shows. (Fashionista)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ben Affleck to Receive an Honorary Degree from Brown University