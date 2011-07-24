Does Ben Affleck have Bieber fever?

The Oscar winner was spotted in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, sporting a new, younger looking 'do.

We don't know what's behind Ben's boyishly handsome new look, but he's looking great as he prepares to turn 39-years-old next month.

So what's next for the multi-talented star? Following the success of "The Town," he'll star and direct in yet another film; this time, it's the real-life CIA caper film titled "Argo."

Affleck will play Tony Mendez, the CIA infiltration expert who used the guise of a Hollywood production to rescue six Americans who were trapped in Iran during the hostage crisis.

The film - based on a Wired magazine article titled "How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran" - will also star John Goodman, and Oscar winner Alan Arkin; George Clooney is among the producers.

