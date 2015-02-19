Forget the birds and bees, because the Duggars need no help on that! But the fifth-born daughter of the rapidly reproducing reality-TV family may be able to tell us all a thing or two about the do's and the don'ts of a relationship.

Only three months after saying "I do," Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald may just have this whole marriage thing figured out.

RELATED: Ben and Jessa want to adopt

"The most important thing is humility and putting the other person first," Ben told People Magazine in its latest cover story. "I try to make that my perspective -- I'm here to serve her and help her. What can I do to make her life easier?"

For the record, Ben is only 19! He's clearly a smart man.

RELATED: Jessa posts love letter from her husband

Among the things the young couple stresses is the importance of talking through their issues without getting agitated.

"It's important not to build walls or turn away from hard topics," Jessa said. "Not like, 'I am going to take my feelings and close off from you and build a little wall there.' The 'I'm-going-to-show-you attitude' really hurts. It's always best to open up and talk about things."

RELATED: Sibling spat among Duggars?

And while they also feel that budgeting their money is of utmost importance, they also see the benefit of splurging when it comes to keeping their marriage alive.

"Dates are investing in our marriage," Ben says. "That's a good way to spend our money."

If this whole reality-TV thing doesn't work out, Ben and Jessa have an inside track on being marriage counselors.