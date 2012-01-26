You've seen him on the arm of breakout Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy at all of this year's hottest awards shows, but just who is her husband of seven years, Ben Falcone?

Us Weekly uncovers five need-to-know tidbits about McCarthy's actor spouse, 38, who will soon romance Elizabeth Banks in What to Expect When You're Expecting.

1. When McCarthy made her breakout appearance in 2011's Bridesmaids, so did Falcone! Although he appeared on 17 episodes of Matt LeBlanc's short-lived Friends spinoff Joey, it was his wife's ensemble comedy that catapulted him into the big-time: As Air Marshal Jon. (McCarthy's character, Megan, famously hit on Jon during a disastrous flight to Las Vegas, panting "can you feel that steam heat?"; the end credits of the smash featured the couple filming a kinky sex tape with an overstuffed "bear sandwich.") The couple are set to work together next on an as-yet-untitled half-hour comedy for CBS.

PHOTOS: Melissa and other stars who broke out in 2011

2. He has a twisted sense of humor. According to McCarthy, her hubby has an interesting way of interpreting stories to read to their daughters Vivian, 4, and Georgette, 21 months. "The story is written as '[Disney princess] Jasmine was a nice girl,'" McCarthy tells Entertainment Weekly. "I'll be brushing Georgie's teeth and he's in the other room reading to Viv and he's like 'When Jasmine opened her new orthodontist's office the prince came in with terrible teeth and she saved him.'"…and I'll hear Viv like 'No, no, no."

PHOTOS: Famous film princesses

3. After this year's Golden Globes, Falcone can say he's hobnobbed with not only Brad Pitt but also Angelina Jolie! "They're nice and chatty and bubbly," his wife says of the high-profile pair. "I got a little weird and I was like 'you have to stop for a minute because it's a lot visually to take in.' I said that to them. They just kind of laughed. I said, 'No really.' It is a lot visually to take in."

PHOTOS: Brangelina's surprise BFFs!

4. Just call him "The Denim Guy." A member of the legendary Groundlings acting troupe, Falcone appeared in a Target commercial as an elementary school music teacher who creates "The Denim Song" just in time for back-to-school season. (WATCH IT HERE)

5. He's a loony toon -- literally! In 2011, the actor lent his voice to two episodes of The Looney Toons Show, credited as the tough-talking, angry bird Henery Hawk.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly