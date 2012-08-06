TV producer Cassie Lambert is a bachelorette no more!

Lambert -- who serves as a producer on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette -- wed Peter J. Scalettar (also a producer for the beloved reality show) in a Malibu ceremony Saturday.

Show alums turned out in droves to fete their producer pals' nuptials. Among the attendees? The program's most recent success stories, Emily Maynard and Jef Holm, Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson, and Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum.

"Let's get this party started!!!" Hebert shared on Twitter Saturday. "Lambert-Scalettar wedding time! On our way!"

The happily engaged Maynard, it seems, has put her drama with Lambert behind her. (During her season, the mom to Ricki, 7, confronted Lambert about hiding her past relationship with Arie Luyendyk, the man she would ultimately dump for Holm.)

"Can't wait for two of my fave people ever to get married tonight," Maynard tweeted. "I love you both so much!"

Flajnik, who gave his final rose to controversial contestant Robertson at the end of his season, shared a picture of him and his fiancee living it up at the wedding with his Twitter followers. "It was such a blast seeing everyone, dancing the night away, and drinking one too many!" he wrote.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison played an integral role in the ceremony as well -- he officiated!

Tweeted the reality star, "True irony, driving past Bachelor mansion on the way to Peter J. Scalettar and Cassie Lambert's wedding!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ben Flajnik, Emily Maynard Attend Bachelor Producers' Wedding!