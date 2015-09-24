Ben McKenzie and his "Gotham" costar Morena Baccarin are expecting a child together, and the news actually came via a courtroom!

Morena, who played Brody's wife in "Homeland," has 1-year-old son already. According to TMZ, Morena filed documents on Sept. 24 asking the judge to award her full physical custody of her son, because she lives in New York and her estranged husband Austin Chick lives in Los Angeles

She needs the judge to grant this request, she said in the documents, because she's pregnant and can't fly. The website said the actress is at the end of her first trimester. The documents indicate that Ben is the father.

Morena can fly now, certainly, but she is asking the judge to make a "proactive order" since she won't be able to travel by air several months down the line.

Shortly after the TMZ story broke, reps for both "Gotham" stars confirmed the news.

The pregnancy comes as a bit of a shocker. The two had been spotted together at several events last week, leading many to wonder if there was a romance there. On Sept. 21, People magazine reported that the two were dating.

Little did we know that they were more than just dating…