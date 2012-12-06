Boy Meets World fans rejoice! One week after Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel confirmed that they'll reprise their roles as Cory and Topanga for a new Disney Channel pilot, Girl Meets World, Savage has more good news to share: The project starts shooting in February.

"[It's] exciting and flattering that people are still so excited about the show after all this time," Savage, 32, tells Rolling Stone of the massive buzz surrounding the pilot's Nov. 26 green light. In the reboot, Savage's Cory Matthews -- now married to his longtime love Topanga Lawrence -- will parent a to-be-cast 13-year-old daughter, the show's central character.

Confirming that Girl Meets World will likely begin production in February 2013, Savage hopes Girl Meets World's cast and crew will have just as much fun as the actors did in their 90s heyday.

"No one wanted to really cash in, if you will, too early, or no one really wanted to do something that was going to be cheesy. So when we all decided to get together for this, there were a lot of discussions," Savage said when clarifying how the revamp came together. "I've gotten [notes] from a lot of people who are worried that the show won't hold up. That we shouldn't do it because it's going to ruin a lot of their childhood memories. We're really working hard and doing everything we can to make sure that this is going to be something special and funny, and hopefully it'll make new memories for a new generation."

Teaming with Fishel, 31, to take the lead on the show's creative direction, Savage tells RS the hunt is on for his TV daughter -- and the show's other characters. But that's not to say Rider Strong's Shawn Hunter or William Daniels' Mr. Feeny won't reprise their roles. "We're going to wait and see what happens," teases Savage.

As fans take a trip down memory lane to remember their favorite BMW characters, there's one standout Savage wouldn't mind sharing the screen with once more. "I'm not sure when he stopped being on the show . . . but I'm definitely in favor of a return of Minkus," the actor says of Lee Norris' brainiac, Topanga-crazy character. "Why not?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ben Savage: Girl Meets World Won't Be "Cheesy"