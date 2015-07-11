Ben Affleck made his first post-split appearance at Comic-Con on Saturday, participating in the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Panel." And he was noticeably wearing his wedding ring.

As Gossip Cop reported, Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner announced last week that they are divorcing after 10 years of marriage. They were photographed in the Bahamas at the time they released their joint statement, and Affleck has since been seen with their kids in Atlanta, where Garner is filming a movie. Affleck then flew to San Diego on Friday for his highly-anticipated Comic-Con appearance.

After a surprise appearance from the cast of Suicide Squad, Affleck and his "Batman v Superman" co-stars took the stage. He was joined by Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, and Jesse Eisenberg. Director Zack Snyder, of course, was there, too.

A new trailer for the upcoming movie premiered, and the group spoke about the filmmaking process, and what fans can expect. Through it all, though, Affleck appeared mostly stoic, with a serious face and attitude. While he could be criticized for his lack of enthusiasm at such a big event, it’s likely it would’ve also been held against him if he acted jovial and carefree.

Affleck, however, does have some serious career plans coming up. He will spend the summer in pre-production for Live By Night, which, as Gossip Cop reported, he will be producing, directing, and starring in. And after it films this fall, Affleck may go on to a standalone Batman film, which he would direct and star in, in addition to penning the script.