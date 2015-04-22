Ben Affleck has revealed the name of his slave owner ancestor after it emerged he had requested that piece of his family history be removed from the PBS’ show “Finding Your Roots.” On Wednesday, Affleck tweeted, “Lots of people have been asking who the guy was,” before adding, “His name was Benjamin Cole — lived in Georgia on my Mom’s side about six generations back.”

On Tuesday, Affleck apologized when news broke that he had asked “Finding Your Roots” host and executive producer Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to not include information about his slave owning relative in the program. “I didn’t want any television show about my family to include a guy who owned slaves,” the actor explained on Facebook. “I was embarrassed. The very thought left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Affleck added, “I regret my initial thoughts that the issue of slavery not be included in the story. We deserve neither credit nor blame for our ancestors and the degree of interest in this story suggests that we are, as a nation, still grappling with the terrible legacy of slavery.”

The disclosure of Affleck’s slave owner ancestor was uncovered when hacked emails from Gates to Sony executive Michael Lynton were published online by WikiLeaks. What do you think of Affleck’s apology and naming of his slave owner cousin Benjamin Cole?

MORE ON WONDERWALL

Ben Affleck: Life in Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Romance Retro

Ben Affleck Turns 40