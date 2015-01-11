Benedict Cumberbatch photobombed Meryl Streep and Margaret Cho at Sunday’s Golden Globes, cementing his status as the greatest celebrity photo bomber. Oh, and Michael Keaton is the one who snapped the picture. How did it all unfold?

Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler introduced a stone-faced Cho as a “North Korean army general” and new addition to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Cho’s character held up her “magazine” Movies Wow! and indicated that she wanted to take a picture with Streep.

At Fey and Poehler’s urging, Streep agreed to stand and pose for a photo. Fey joked, “We got a lot of weird emails that can’t get out, you gotta do this for us.” The co-hosts enticed Keaton to take out his cell phone and snap the picture.

At the moment of truth, a white-tuxedoed Cumberbatch leapt into the frame for an expert photo bombing. The actor is well-trained for such situations, having famously photobombed high-profile victims including U2 at last year’s Oscars. Hopefully, his actions on Sunday don’t lead to another massive hacking situation.

