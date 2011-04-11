Kimberly Stewart, daughter of rocker Rod Stewart, is pregnant with Academy Award-winning actor Benicio Del Toro's baby.

A rep for Benicio tells Life & Style exclusively, "Kimberly is pregnant. Benicio is the father and is very supportive. Although they are not a couple, they are looking forward to the arrival of the baby."

Benicio, 44, won an Academy Award for his role in "Traffic" in 2001. Kimberly, 31, was engaged to "Laguna Beach" star Talan Torriero back in 2005 but the two called off their engagement two weeks later.

