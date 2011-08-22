Del Toro's a Daddy!

Benicio del Toro was present when ex-girlfriend Kimberly Stewart gave birth to a baby girl in L.A. on Sunday evening -- and the former couple are "thrilled that she is beautiful and healthy," an insider tells Us Weekly.

Although the Oscar-winning actor 44, and actress-model Stewart, 31, are no longer involved, he's vowed to play an active role in the life of his new daughter, the source adds.

The couple hasn't yet picked out a name for their first child, who weighed 8 lbs 10 oz and was 22 inches long at birth.

Del Toro wasn't the only one by Stewart's side when she gave birth: Her famous father Rod Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster and Kimberly's mom Alana Collins were all at the hospital for the big moment.

"Both mom and baby are doing really well," the source says. "Rod and Alana were thrilled to become grandparents for the first time and delighted at the new addition to their family."

