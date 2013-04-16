NEW YORK (AP) — Benny Blanco, who has co-written and co-produced hits like Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" and Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger," is getting a songwriting honor.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the 25-year-old will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at its annual gala on June 13. Past recipients include Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys.

Blanco has been behind a slew of hits in the last few years, including Rihanna's "Diamonds" and Ke$ha's "TiK ToK." He's also worked with Bruno Mars and Nicki Minaj, and often collaborates with mega-hitmaker Dr. Luke, who is his mentor.

Tony Hatch, Mick Jones and Lou Gramm, Holly Knight, JD Souther, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry will be inducted into the hall of fame at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

___

Online:

http://www.songwritershalloffame.org/