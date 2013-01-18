PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gael Garcia Bernal has journeyed north to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to share the tragic story of another traveler.

The Mexican actor is a producer on the immigration documentary "Who Is Dayani Cristal?" in which Bernal also appears on-screen to dramatize the path that the film's subject took to the U.S.

Bernal and director Marc Silver sought to unravel the mystery of a body found rotting in the Arizona desert in August 2010. The man bore the tattoo "Dayani Cristal" across its chest.

The film reveals the circumstances that led the man on a 2,000-mile trek that ended in the desert. And it provides a tearful answer for its title when it reveals the identity of Dayani Cristal.

The film premiered as part of Sundance's day-one lineup Thursday.