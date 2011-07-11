A man has been arrested on suspicion of felony stalking after he was caught in the grounds of Halle Berry's Los Angeles home on Monday.

RELATED: Lohan wins restraining order against man she exposed as stalker

The former Bond girl called police to her luxury Hollywood estate twice over the weekend after spying an intruder lurking in the grounds of the property.

Berry reportedly saw a mystery man in her front yard on Saturday and she raised the alarm again on Sunday after spotting someone staring at her through her kitchen window. Authorities were unable to locate the intruder even after scrambling a helicopter to search the area.

RELATED: Berry calls the police after spotting unwelcome visitor in her yard

Police officers were summoned to Berry's estate again on Monday after the actress' private security team caught a man near the property, according to TMZ.com.

The website reports that the man has been arrested and booked on suspicion of felony stalking.