Hollywood marriages may not always last very long, but like the saying goes, a diamond is forever.

So in honor of Valentine's Day, Us Weekly narrowed down the most amazing celebrity engagement rings ever.

PHOTOS: THE BEST CELEB ENGAGMENT RINGS EVER!

Her 2008 wedding to Jay-Z was a huge secret, but there's no hiding Beyonce's 18 carat flawless diamond by Lorraine Schwartz, valued at more than $5 million.Basketball player Kris Humphries gave Kim Kardashian a massive Lorraine Schwartz ring with a 16.5-carat emerald cut center stone flanked by a pair of 2-carat trapezoids totaling 20.5 carats worth around two million dollars. Their marriage famously lasted just 72 days.

PHOTOS: Kim and Kris' wedding album

Jennifer Lopez has been presented with a total of four engagement rings, but one stands out from the rest. Ben Affleck gave her a 6.1-carat pink diamond form Harry Winston in 2002. She reportedly returned the rock when the engagement ended in 2004.

Click through the gallery to see more stunning celebrity engagement rings!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly