Best-Dressed Oscar Couples

By Rebecca Silverstein

Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Picture are all important Academy Awards categories. But Best-Dressed Couple is by far our favorite showdown on Oscar night. Keep clicking to see which twosomes made the most glamorous appearances on the red carpet.

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler

George and Stacy certainly have been on their fashion A-game this awards season, and their Oscars outfits were befitting of that track record. Stacy wore an asymmetrical gold Marchesa gown that made her look like an Oscar statuette, while George donned a handsome Giorgio Armani tux.