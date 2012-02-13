As Bon Iver triumphed over well-known artists like The Band Perry and Nicki Minaj (plus, lesser-known, niche acts like J. Cole and Skrillex) for the Best New Artist Award at Sunday's Grammys, some viewers were asking, "Who is Bon Iver?" while the band's longtime fans were shouting, "It's about time!"

And it's no wonder. The band, which classifies its sound as indie folk-rock, was formed in 2007 by frontman Justin Vernon (he accepted the Grammy Sunday night) and has been making tunes ever since. They have two albums under their belt: 2008's For Emma, Forever Ago and 2011's Bon Iver, Bon Iver, which also received a 2012 Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album.

And although Sunday night may have been the first time some have heard of Bon Iver (which channels the saying "good winter" in French) those who have stuck by the four-person group know the recognition was a longtime coming and well-deserved.

Surprisingly, Bon Iver released a collaboration with Kanye West in 2012 titled "Lost in the World." In addition, their music has been featured on primetime TV shows like Chuck and Grey's Anatomy plus nabbed a spot on The Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack with their song "Rosyln." And just last week, they were announced as this year's headliners for the Sasquatch Music Festival, which takes place over Memorial Day Weekend in Washington state.

