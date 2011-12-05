From glam ball gowns to sequin stunners, the stars hit the red carpet in some seriously show-stopping looks in 2011.

Emma Stone stood out in a sea of bedazzled gowns at the Golden Globes (Jan. 16) when she opted for a minimalist peach-colored Calvin Klein design.

Blake Lively, who styles herself, chose a gorgeous pale gray Grecian-inspired Marchesa gown for the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles July 9.

And of all the fabulous looks Mila Kunis wore this year, the lavender Elie Saab Couture gown she chose for the Oscars (Feb. 27) earned her a top spot on everyone's best dressed list.

