My, how they've grown!

Hollywood's tots are getting bigger -- and cuter! -- each year. In 2011, several celeb kids -- including Honor Warren and Liam and Stella McDermott -- welcomed younger brothers or sisters.

CHECK OUT US' GALLERY OF 2011'S CUTEST TOTS

For other tots -- like Mason Disick and Seraphina Affleck -- the past year will be their last as the baby of the family! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are expecting another baby in 2012, as are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.

PHOTOS: 2011's babies of the year

Tell Us: Who do you think is Hollywood's cutest tot?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly