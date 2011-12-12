Back in June, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were coy about their romance.

But Us Weekly was early to report that Aniston, 42, was head over heels for her Wanderlust costar. Since then the duo have become inseparable, even moving in together in NYC!

PHOTOS: Jen and Justin's matching style

In this week's Best of 2011 Hot Stuff Video, hosted by Senior Editor Ian Drew, look back at Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's post-split fallout, Prince William and Kate Middleton's sexy honeymoon, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, and much more!

PHOTOS: Breakout stars of 2011

Watch the video above to look back at Us' juiciest Hot Stuff items of the year.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly