While stars like Jennifer Love Hewitt and Christina Aguilera put their assets on full display this year, other celebs were opting for a different -- albeit still sexy -- way to show some skin: in dresses with peek-a-boo cutouts at the waist.

Leighton Meester accented her already tiny waist in a black Michael Kors number with a leather bodice at The Roommate screening in West Hollywood January 23. The Gossip Girl actress topped off her look with Brian Atwood shoes and Harry Winston earrings.

At the 2011 MET Gala in NYC May 2, Ginnifer Goodwin took a fashion risk in a dramatic grass green Topshop dress with a thigh-high slit, plunging neckline and structured detail at the hips. She carried a navy Kotur clutch and wore an emerald necklace and colorblock Navy Aperlai heels.

Twilight Saga actress Nikki Reed attended the Breaking Dawn - Part 1 premiere in NYC November 16, clad in a mod neon yellow Michael Kors gown with a hip-high slit and black piping. She paired the look with black Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a black Judith Leiber clutch.

