Kendrick Lamar was the night's big winner at the 2013 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30, but plenty of other stars -- including Justin Timberlake, Drake, Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Nicki Minaj, and Mariah Carey -- got time in the spotlight, too. Lamar, 26, capped off his breakout year with three awards, including Best New Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. He also did double-duty as a performer, taking the stage with Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae for "Q.U.E.E.N." and with 2 Chainz and A$AP Rocky for "F--kin' Problems."

"To my little homeboys and my homegirls back in the city, you looking at me on TV right now, I came up in that same county building, food stamps, welfare section eight," the Compton-raised rapper said while accepting one of his three trophies. "This is living proof that you can do anything you put your mind to."

Other big winners included Drake, who led with 12 nominations and won the Viewer's Choice Award, Video of the Year, and Best Collaboration (which he shared with Lamar, 2 Chainz, and A$AP Rocky); Rihanna, who beat out Beyonce and Alicia Keys for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist; Miguel, who won best Male R&B/Pop Artist; and R&B legend Charlie Wilson, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award and performed a medley of his hits alongside Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Stevie Wonder, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and India.Arie.

"Charlie Wilson is soul music. His impact colors the work of many artists, which is basically my nice way of saying that I and a lot of other artists have stolen from him," Timberlake joked when presenting the award to Wilson.

Check out the full list of BET Award winners below.

Female R&B/Pop ArtistBeyonceTamar BraxtonAlicia KeysRihanna -- WINNERElle Varner

Male R&B/Pop ArtistChris BrownBruno MarsMiguel -- WINNERJustin TimberlakeUsher

GroupMacklemore & Ryan Lewis -- WINNERMary MaryMindless BehaviorSlaughterhouseThe Throne (Kanye West & Jay-Z)

Collaboration2 Chainz f/ Drake -- No LieA$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar -- Problems -- WINNERFrench Montana f/ Rick Ross, Drake and Lil Wayne -- Pop ThatKendrick Lamar f/ Drake -- Poetic JusticeJustin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z -- Suit & TieKanye West f/ Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz -- Mercy

Male Hip Hop Artist2 ChainzA$AP RockyDrakeFutureKendrick Lamar -- WINNER

Female Hip Hop ArtistAzealia BanksEveNicki Minaj -- WINNERRasheedaRye Rye

Video of the Year2 Chainz f/ Drake -- No LieA$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar -- ProblemsDrake -- Started From The Bottom -- WINNERDrake f/ Lil Wayne -- HYFRKendrick Lamar f/ Drake -- Poetic JusticeMacklemore & Ryan Lewis f/ Wanz -- Thrift ShopMiguel -- AdornRihanna -- DiamondsJustin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z -- Suit & TieKanye West f/ Big Sean, Pusha T and 2 Chainz -- Mercy

Video Director of the YearA$AP Rocky & Sam LeccaBenny Boom -- WINNERDirector XDre FilmsHype Williams

New ArtistAzealia BanksJoey Bada$$Kendrick Lamar -- WINNERTrinidad Jame$The Weeknd

Gospel ArtistDeitrick HaddonLecraeTamela MannMary Mary -- WINNERMarvin Sapp

ActressAngela BassettHalle BerryTaraji P. HensonGabrielle UnionKerry Washington -- WINNER

ActorDon CheadleCommonJamie Foxx -- WINNERSamuel L. JacksonDenzel Washington

YoungStars AwardGabrielle Douglas -- WINNERJacob LatimoreKeke PalmerJaden SmithQuvenzhané Wallis

Movie"Beasts of the Southern Wild""Django Unchained""Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap""Sparkle""Think Like A Man" -- WINNER

Subway Sportswoman of the YearGabrielle Douglas -- WINNERBrittney GrinerCandace ParkerSerena WilliamsVenus Williams

Subway Sportsman of the YearVictor CruzKevin DurantRobert Griffin IIILeBron James -- WINNERRay Lewis

Coca-Cola Viewers Choice AwardA$AP Rocky f/ Drake, 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar -- ProblemsDrake -- Started From The Bottom -- WINNERKendrick Lamar -- Swimming Pools (Drank)Miguel -- AdornRihanna -- DiamondsJustin Timberlake f/ Jay-Z -- Suit & Tie

Centric AwardTamar Braxton -- Love and War -- WINNERFantasia -- Lose To WinMiguel -- AdornNas -- DaughtersCharlie Wilson -- My Love Is All I Have

FANdemonium AwardRihannaChris Brown -- WINNERBeyonceNicki Minaj

International Act: Africa2Face Idibia (Nigeria)Toya Delazy (South Africa)Donald (South Africa)Ice Prince (Nigeria) -- WINNERR2Bees (Ghana)Radio and Weasel (Uganda)

International Act: UKMarsha AmbrosiusEstelleLabrinthRita OraEmeli Sande -- WINNERWiley

Humanitarian AwardDwyane Wade

Lifetime Achievement AwardCharlie Wilson

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: BET Awards 2013: Kendrick Lamar Wins Big, Justin Timberlake Performs With Charlie Wilson