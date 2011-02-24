Bethany Joy Galeotti Welcomes Baby Girl
With a reference to West Side Story, Bethany Joy Galeotti introduced the world to her daughter Wednesday.
"I just met a girl named. . .Maria!" the One Tree Hill star, 29, wrote on her blog. "Michael and I are pleased to announce the arrival of our beautiful girl."
The babe is the first child for Bethany and her Enation band member hubby Michael Galeotti. The pair married in 2005.
"I'll probably be MIA from my blog for a few weeks as we adjust to life with our girl," continued the actress. "Bless you guys and thanks for all your thoughts and prayers! xoxo Michael & Joy."
