Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy have some long days in court ahead of them.

Two days after Frankel, 42, filed for divorce from Hoppy, 41, the Bravo star and Skinnygirl mogul has filed extensive legal papers -- asking for child support for their daughter, Bryn, 2, plus other expenses, documents at TMZ confirm.

In the filing, Frankel (whose Skinnygirl cocktail brand was sold for $100 million in 2010) asks for child support retroactive to her initial divorce filing plus medical, dental, optical, therapeutic and orthodontic expenses for both Bryn and Frankel. The "Bethenny Ever After" star also wants the pharmaceutical executive to move out of their New York home, where Hoppy currently still resides, and seeks primary physical custody of Bryn.

"She wants to work this out privately and amicably," a Frankel source assures Us Weekly. "And this is just the first step in moving forward."

Regardless, money was frequently a sticking point for the spouses of two years: an insider told Us that Hoppy felt "emasculated" by his wife's runaway success with Skinnygirl.

