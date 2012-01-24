Bethenny Frankel sure has something to talk about!

Despite rumors to the contrary, the 41-year-old reality star is forging ahead with the launch of her own talk show, which is scheduled to debut a six-week preview in select FOX markets including New York and Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Bethenny's 15-minute yoga routine

"The queen of too much information is coming to DAYTIME! I am indeed getting my own L.A.-based talk show this summer on FOX and I am beyond excited!" the married mom wrote on her blog Tuesday. "I am ready to start discussing the topics that are most important to my fans. It is going to be an exciting journey, with a lot of fun along the way and I can't wait for you to join me."

PHOTOS: What Bethenny and more stars love most about being a mom

Confirming the news in a joint statement Tuesday, Warner Bros. and FOX announced plans for her one-hour entertainment talk show, Bethenny, to premiere on FOX-owned stations sometime this summer.

Executive produced by the Skinnygirl entrepreneur and her talk show mentor, Ellen DeGeneres, the program will feature "Bethenny's no-nonsense perspective on everything from pop culture and current events to relationships, beauty, fitness and lifestyle segments," according to a statement.

PHOTOS: Ellen's celebrity pals

"The program will be an honest, informative and entertaining destination, where daytime viewers can learn, laugh and get inspired," the statement continued.

The third season of Frankel's Bravo reality series, Bethenny Ever After, premieres on February 20.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly