A source tells Us Weekly that Bethenny Frankel has decided not to continue her Bravo reality show Bethenny Ever After after season three.

According to the source, the former Real Housewife of New York "is going to concentrate on her many business ventures."

"The door is open for other projects with Bravo," adds the source. "But as far as Bethenny Ever After goes, she feels that ending the show on a high note and ending it after this season would be best for her family. She doesn't want her [20-month-old] daughter [Bryn] to grow up on TV."

The source adds that the 41-year-old health and fitness guru "loves working with Bravo" and "will probably continue to work with Bravo in some way.."

"The world is her oyster right now," the source tells Us. "She has so many options. Her Skinnygirl empire is doing so well, and the paperback version of [her book] A Place of Yes went on sale Jan. 2. Bethenny will pull something out of her sleeve shortly."

Bethenny Ever After season three premieres Monday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Bethenny Frankel is living life in the fast lane, juggling her many roles as wife, mother and mogul.

