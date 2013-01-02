It's so hard to say goodbye -- especially when millions of dollars hang in the balance.

As Bethenny Frankel and soon-to-be ex-husband Jason Hoppy cope with the emotional fallout of their imminent divorce, they're also dealing with the financial issue of who gets what when they go their separate ways.

PHOTOS: Shocking celeb splits

The former Real Housewives standout, 42, has a lot to lose, thanks to her four New York Times bestselling books, daytime talk show and ever-growing Skinnygirl empire, whose margarita line she sold in 2011 for an estimated $100 million. In fact, Forbes gauges that Frankel netted some $55 million from mid-2010 to mid-2011 alone.

Fortunately, as the Jan. 7 issue of Us Weekly reveals, the mogul and her pharmaceutical sales exec ex have a prenup in place that will determine how their marital assets are divvied up in the divorce.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most expensive divorces

Among those assets? The Bethenny Ever After star's healthy lifestyle company, Skinnygirl, which includes workout DVDs, a Macy's shapewear line, snacks, and cocktails. She and Hoppy also own a $5 million, four-bedroom apartment in New York City, in the same building as Jay-Z and Beyonce's swanky pad. (A pal told Us that Frankel and her daughter, Bryn, 2, will likely remain in the lavish digs.)

Sources say that the split is amicable and that the newly single author's booming business is protected -- but her heart is another story.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's ugliest divorces

"They're both devastated,"a friend told Us the couple, who met in 2008 and got engaged less than a year later. And although the pair butted heads -- over Frankel's staggering financial success and Hoppy's close-knit family, among other things --"they really tried," the pal said. "They grew apart. She is very upset."

Indeed, the talk show host expressed her disappointment shortly after breaking the news in December. "I am heartbroken. I am sad," she tweeted of the split. "We will work through this as a family."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bethenny Frankel Divorcing Jason Hoppy: What's at Stake