Long before Jason Hoppy was "the one," Bethenny Frankel had a different man in mind: Jerry Seinfeld!

"I sold suits at a men's clothing store called Beau Brummel that had a few locations in Manhattan. I thought it would be a great place to meet men and I wasn't wrong: Jerry Seinfeld was a customer of the store and I used to pray that he'd come in when I was working," the Bethenny host explains to New York mag's Daily Intel. "I had a MASSIVE crush on him. I never met him there. Years later I did a few brief times in L.A."

In addition to the Seinfeld star, Frankel, 42, also admits to admiring another famous, albeit fictional, Manhattanite.

"Carrie Bradshaw -- she's fun, the life of the party, she has a carefree and independent sense of style, she's complicated and flawed," the Bravo reality star says of her favorite New Yorker.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Frankel's marriage to Hoppy (with whom she shares daughter Bryn, 2) is on the rocks. But on her new daytime talk show, which premieres on June 11 on FOX, the Skinnygirl creator dispels said speculation.

"I haven't seen a divorce lawyer. My husband hasn't seen a divorce lawyer…" she says in a sneak preview of the premiere episode. "I'm in a good marriage. We have issues. We are not perfect. We work on it every day. We're committed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bethenny Frankel: "I Had a Massive Crush on Jerry Seinfeld!"