Bethenny Frankel was greeted with a ton of support Monday evening when she visited the Bravo Clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live. Earlier that morning, the 41-year-old revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage recently. And as if the tragic news wasn't difficult enough, the Bethenny Ever After star endured a serious health issue in addition.

"As a result of that experience [miscarriage], I was on an antibiotic Doxycycline," she told host Andy Cohen. "I took it at night without any water, went to bed and it burned a hole in my esophagus."

"I have a hole in my heart and my esophagus. But it's okay -- I'm feeling good. I wouldn't be drinking a Skinnygirl Margarita if I weren't feeling good," she said, referring to her signature cocktail.

In her interview on the Today show just hours earlier, Frankel addressed a question from host Savannah Guthrie about expanding her family.

"We were pregnant with a second baby, and at eight weeks, I miscarried," she said, choking back tears.

Since losing her baby, the star (who's married to Jason Hoppy -- together they have a daughter, Bryn, 21 months) confessed she has been struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

"There are so many...things that come with [miscarrying]," Frankel shared. "You go through a roller coaster of emotions...About your age, about being a woman, about, can you have another baby, are you a failure to your partner? You go through a million different things."

