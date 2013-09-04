Bethenny Frankel: I don't know if I'll remarry

By Chris Gardner

Being honest has done wonders for Bethenny Frankel. The reality star rose to fame for speaking her mind on both "The Real Housewives of New York" and her spin-off show, and she continues that streak on her talk show, set to debut this month. So we were not surprised to read her candid quotes in the new issue of Redbook, in which she dishes on trusting her gut and the prospect of remarrying one day.

RELATED: Read more about Bethenny Frankel and motherhood in Redbook's October issue

On being a straight shooter:

"On the 'Housewives,' I was single, alone, broke, uncertain -- I was honest about all of that instead of pretending to be something I wasn't. I think that set me apart. But I didn't do it for that reason. It's just who I am."

Keep clicking for more quotes and photos from Bethenny's Redbook cover ...