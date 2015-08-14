Picture this! For Bethenny Frankel, apparently sex and hair go hand in hand.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star posted an absolutely amazing throwback photo to her social media on Aug. 13, hinting that she was a little busier in the bedroom when she had thick and curly hair.

"#TBT to when I used to get laid," she hilariously captioned the snap that is very 1980s and would make any glam rocker proud.

In the image, Bethenny dons a Hawaiian lei and a strapless pink top. Her bushy hair is really the star of the snap, along with the tongue-in-cheek caption.

With her words, the reality star insinuates that her sex life is essentially non-existent, which, if she's being truthful, would debunk the theory that she's dating "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet.

"He's an awesome guy. I don't confirm or deny dating rumors and that's what I'm saying," she said on "Watch What Happens Live" this week. "I said today, he's a great actor, and we're sleeping together tonight -- he's at my apartment right now."

Neither side has actually confirmed or denied a relationship. Bethenny, though, once mocked the reports, tweeting, "Wow #somanyboyfriendssolittletime How did I manage to be at a @Dodgers game & be in the Hamptons at the same time?!!! @ericstonestreet."

A source previously told People magazine that the two are just feeling each other out. "They are hanging out," the source said. "They are having fun and she likes his company."