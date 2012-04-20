Bethenny Frankel's got a new gig: fiction writer!

The Bravo star's first novel, Skinnydipping, hits bookstores nationwide May 1.

Skinnydipping tells the story of aspiring actress Faith Brightstone, whose outspoken, uber-honest personality grabs the attention of reality show producers.

"This was by far the most inspiring and passionate project that I have worked on in my career," Frankel tells Us Weekly about her debut tome. "It felt like the book was writing itself."

Adds the Skinnygirl creator, "People will devour it like a decadent box of chocolates!"

Last month, Frankel, 41, opened up to the Associated Press about her ambitious, multimedia plans for the project.

"I've been approached for the book to be a film and a television series," the Bethenny Ever After star told the AP. "My gut says it really is a film…It has the arc, the story, the characters to be a film."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bethenny Frankel: Readers Will "Devour" My New Novel