Entertainment Tonight.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel has revealed that she had a miscarriage after being eight weeks pregnant with her second baby.

Frankel -- who debuts the third season of Bravo's Bethenny Ever After tonight at 9 p.m. -- explained to the Today Show's Savannah Guthrie that she's plenty busy with her 21-month old daughter Bryn, but that she and husband Jason Hoppy have been trying to have a second child.

"We were pregnant with a second baby and at eight weeks I miscarried," Frankel said. "That was a very emotional experience and it had a lot of different things that came with it."

Bethenny Frankel's Real Take on Reality TV

Frankel acknowledged that getting pregnant again might take some time, but she remains optimistic. "I'm 41. I don't know. It's really not my choice. It's not my option. The window is closing. So it's something I'm dealing with." She added: "Thinking about women who can't have their own baby, even the first baby, I'm lucky. I have the most beautiful daughter in the world and I'm grateful for her."

The star also revealed another recent health scare in which she took an antibiotic at pill at night without a full glass of water and it burned a hole in her esophagus. "I thought I was dying," she said. "Three days later I hadn't been able to swallow. They found out I created an ulcer in my esophagus."

Bethenny Frankel Tweets Honeymoon Pics

Related stories on ETonline.com:Elizabeth Smart Planned Wedding 'In A Few Days'

'Bachelor' Ben and Courtney Write Wedding Vows