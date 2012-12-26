Fans of "Bethenny Ever After" know that there was plenty of drama and conflict in Bethenny Frankel's marriage to Jason Hoppy -- but there was no third party involved when the spouses of nearly three years announced their split on Dec. 23.

"No one cheated," a Frankel friend shares in the new issue of Us Weekly, out now.

"They're both devastated," the friend continues of Frankel, 42, and pharmaceutical sales exec Hoppy, 41, who share daughter Bryn, 2. And although the pair butted heads -- over Frankel's staggering financial success and Hoppy's family -- "they really tried," the pal says. "They grew apart. She is very upset."

Indeed, Frankel, who has gone from reality star to bestselling author, talk show host and head of the Skinnygirl company, "feels like she disappointed herself," another source says. "She disappointed her daughter and she disappointed her fans."

