Bethenny Frankel isn't hiding out in the wake of her split from husband Jason Hoppy.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, the casually-dressed Bravo reality star took her dog, Cookie, for a walk through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood. Less than 24 hours earlier, Frankel, 42, has filed for divorce from her pharmaceutical sales exec spouse, 41.

When Frankel announced her separation Dec. 23, the Place of Yes author vowed she would remain on good terms with Hoppy for the sake of their daughter, Bryn, 2.

"We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority," the Skinnygirl mogul told Us Weekly in a statement. "This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us." According to a source, the exes will continue to cohabitate in their Tribeca home for the foreseeable future.

One of the couple's biggest issues was over finances -- particularly after the reported $100 million sale of Frankel's Skinnygirl cocktails in 2011. "She always made more money than Jason," an insider told Us of the mogul. "But with the sale, it went to another level." With Frankel always footing the bill, a source close to the couple says "Jason felt emasculated."

Both parties are said to be "devastated" by the split. Frankel, a pal notes, "feels like she disappointed herself She disappointed her daughter and she disappointed her fans."

