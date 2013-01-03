Bethenny Frankel is still sharing an apartment with her soon-to-be ex, Jason Hoppy; Brandi Glanville feels physically sick over talk of Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes' mansion: See Us Weekly's top stories from Thursday, Jan. 3, in the roundup!

1. Bethenny Frankel Still Living With Jason Hoppy After Separation

Despite announcing their split on Dec. 23, the Skinnygirl mogul and her husband are still sharing an apartment together in New York City. "There are not plans yet for [Jason] to move out of their NYC loft," a source reveals in the Jan. 14 issue of Us Weekly.

2. Brandi Glanville Wants to "Throw Up" Over Talk of Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes' Mansion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sick -- literally -- of having to hear about her ex-husband's vacation home in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he and new wife LeAnn Rimes have been soaking up the sun together.

3. Julianne Hough: Childhood Abuse "Sucked the Life Out of Me"

After revealing to Cosmopolitan magazine that she was abused "mentally, physically, everything" while studying dance at London's Italia Conti Academy of the Arts as a child, the Safe Haven actress tells ET Online that she has had to work hard to break free of her dark past.

4. Kelly Clarkson: "I Literally Dropped 18 Pounds in a Month"

The "Catch My Breath" singer, who got engaged in mid-December to talent manager Brandon Blackstock, credits her fiance with inspiring her to slim down. "I think that happens when you fall in love or date someone," she says in the February issue of Cosmopolitan. "If I'm going to be messing around, I gotta look good."

5. Kim Kardashian Celebrates Kourtney Kardashian's 44-Pound Weight Loss: "She Is an Inspiration to Me!"

Kim Kardashian isn't due to give birth for several months, but when she does, she'll be looking to sister Kourtney for more than just parenting tips. The pregnant reality starlet, currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West, says her sister's post-baby body looks "incredible" on the cover of Us Weekly.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bethenny Frankel Still Living With Jason Hoppy After Split, Brandi Glanville Wants to "Throw Up" Over Talk of Ex's Mansion: Today's Top Stories