Bethenny Frankel had the scare of a lifetime when she was out to sea for 21 hours during an October trip to Nantucket, Mass., and on Monday's episode of Bethenny Ever After, Frankel experiences a bit of deja vu.

On vacation with her husband, Jason Hoppy, and their daughter, Bryn, 23 months, Frankel joins her family for what she hopes will be a nice, calm boat ride.

"We decided to see Cabo from a different perspective," Frankel, 41, says in the above preview clip, adding that the vessel was specifically chartered by their hotel. "This is a hotel that does this all the time, arguably, so they wouldn't put us in danger."

"It's not a big deal. It's not 21 hours," she adds, referring to the length of time she spent at sea with Hoppy and her therapist, during a couples' counseling session.

When the water gets choppy as the group tries to leave their dinghy and get onto the main boat, Frankel panics. "I was watching the waves hit this boat…Bryn is with us now and I'm s--ting my pants. This is not OK. I'm not feeling safe, I don't like this and I want to get the f--k off this boat now," she fumes.

Hoppy -- who worries he'll "vomit the quesadilla I just had" -- isn't thrilled with his wife's latest vacation activity.

"She knows I don't do well on boats -- stop it with the boats!" he cries.

Watch more of the couple's Mexican vacation drama in the clip above before Bethenny Ever After airs Monday at 10 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

