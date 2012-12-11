Bethenny Frankel isn't "Hoppy."

Frankel certainly butted heads with husband Jason Hoppy on the third season of Bravo's Bethenny Ever After. But sources tell Us Weekly the reality is now worse.

"Things have gotten even more strained in recent months," says a pal. "They're fighting a lot."

The arguments have become so heated, they're increasingly spending time apart. The fledgling talk-show host, 42, took a girls' getaway in late November, while businessman Hoppy, 41, went golfing the day of Skinnygirl's Christmas party December 7.

One ongoing conflict: differing career ambitions. Says a source, "She's very focused, but he's just not driven."

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2010, are parents to daughter Bryn, 2.

Is a separation next?

"Bethenny's unhappy," adds an insider, "but she really wants to make it work."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bethenny Frankel "Unhappy" with Husband Jason Hoppy