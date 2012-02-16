One peek inside her Gucci satchel ($1,350, gucci.com) reveals that Bethenny Frankel, who's known as a chef, author and entrepreneur, should add "efficiency expert" to her resume.

"Everything is compact," says the star of Bravo's Bethenny Ever After, which premieres February 20, 9 p.m. ET.

And most items do double duty, like her Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge ($24, sephora.com). "It's for lips and for cheeks," says the mom to Bryn, 21 months, with Jason Hoppy, 40.

Wipe Out"I carry baby wipes for Bryn, who plays with my makeup bag. Pampers wipes ($1.99, diapers.com) come in the smallest container I can fit in my purse."

Makeup ArsenalSpeaking of her makeup bag, Frankel, 41, Sonia Kashuk Soft Cosmetic Case ($6, target.com) holds it all. "I touch up with Laura Mercier Foundation Powder ($40, sephora.com) and Laura Mercier Secret Concealer ($22, sephora.com) throughout the day so those are a must. But my favorite thing in here is a retractable double-ended brush: one end is for the powder and one end is for the under-eye concealer. It's amazing." Her other essentials include: Fekkai Large Round Brush ($65, fekkai.com), Lumene Time Freeze Eye Perfecting Treatment ($20, cvs.com), Diamond Cosmetics Fun File ($0.99, ulta.com) and Tweezerman Hot for Dots Tweezers ($15, sephora.com).

Breath SaversTo keep her breath minty fresh, Frankel carries Colgate Wisps ($7.49, drugstore.com), but also loves popping individually wrapped Wint O Green Lifesavers mints ($1.99, drugstore.com). "They don't melt a the bottom of my bag!" she says.

Healthy Snacks"I always have a few of the Skinnygirl Cleanse Packets ($60, skinnygirldaily.com) on me because if I forget to take it in the morning I can always just pop it in a bottle of water throughout the day," Frankel says. "Also, we've just launched these Skinnygirl Nutritional Bars ($15, skinnygirldaily.com) and I carry those around in my bag. My Skinnygirl Daily Nutritional line is great because it provides delicious, natural guilt-free snacks for moms and women on-the-go."

