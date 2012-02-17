Bethenny Frankel has some new and improved bling!

During a taping of the Today Show in NYC Thursday, the Bethenny Ever Star was clad in a black sweater and a red skirt (her signature Skinnygirl color) while wearing her engagement ring, which appeared to be more dazzling than usual.

As it turns out, the sparkler (which is just an update to her original engagement ring) is an early gift from her hubby, Jason Hoppy!

"Jason gave it to me on my birthday trip to Mexico as an early anniversary present," the star, who celebrated her 41st birthday in November, tells Us Weekly.

The pair will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on March 28. In 2012, they famously tied the knot during a gorgeous ceremony on the first season of her Bravo show, then called Bethenny Getting Married?. A little more than a month later, they welcomed their first daughter, Bryn Casey (now 21 months), into the world.

So why did Hoppy decide to give the ring a makeover?

"When we got engaged, my jeweler Kristen Farrell found us a great deal on an engagement ring that someone was selling," the former Real Housewives of New York star tells Us of the multi-stone bauble, which now features one giant stone. "We had wanted a certain setting but couldn't afford it, so we waited until we could design our ring the way we wanted."

The third season of Bethenny Ever After premieres Monday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c on Bravo.

