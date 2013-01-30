Jason Hoppy is wearing his heartache well. Less than a week after counter-filing aggressive divorce papers against his soon-to-be ex-wife, Bravo star Bethenny Frankel, the 41-year-old pharmaceutical executive stepped out in New York City looking sharper and more stylish than ever.

Dressed in a tailored black suit, a fitted white button-down, and a black-and-white striped tie, Hoppy was all business as he headed to work on Wednesday, Jan. 30. But earlier in the day, he showed off a more playful demeanor with his 2-year-old daughter, Bryn. Carrying the little girl through the streets of Manhattan, the newly single dad was photographed laughing and goofing off with a joyful and giggly Bryn, who donned a pink jacket and matching tights.

Perhaps more telling than Hoppy's mood, however, was his left hand. Despite separating from Frankel more than a month ago, the Bethenny Ever After star still wore his wedding ring.

Hoppy and his ex have been doting parents through all the breakup drama thus far, but things between the couple could get ugly soon. On Thursday, Jan. 24 -- three weeks after Frankel filed for divorce -- Hoppy filed papers of his own with a long list of requests, including primary custody of Bryn, child support, medical and dental expenses, and "exclusive use and occupancy" of the couple's $5 million, four-bedroom apartment in NYC's Tribeca neighborhood.

Additionally, he asked that his future ex-wife maintain a life insurance policy on herself that lists him and Bryn as beneficiaries. (The Skinnygirl mogul made the same request of Hoppy in her filing.)

"I wanted the fairytale. I thought I had it," Frankel, 42, told Ellen DeGeneres of her split earlier this month. "This is excruciating, I have to say."

