Entertainment Tonight.

The cold war between Bethenny Frankel and Kelly Bensimon reaches sub-zero temperatures as both women get candid about their rivalry on "The Real Housewives of New York City."

"It's not like we're dealing with someone who has a full deck of cards," Bethenny tells People.com of her castmate Kelly. "Ramona [Singer] said it best when she said it's like she doesn't have a brain. She's the scarecrow from 'The Wizard of Oz.'"

"I'm the most un-confrontational person you'll ever meet," Kelly contends, claiming to the Web site that Bethenny started the whole feud by calling her names at a charity party. "She put me in a very awkward position in front of five other women. I was really hurt by that. I don't even know these people and they're calling me names!"

But Bethenny says it's too late to apologize to Kelly. "Had [Kelly] said, 'I'm sensitive, that was kind of a rude comment' I would have said, 'I'm sorry. I have a big mouth. I get it. Let's move on.' But that's not what happened."

"I was put in an awkward position, and it turned out badly," Kelly explains, "but I don't have any ill feelings toward Bethenny."

"I'm the one who made her relevant," Bethenny says of Kelly. "She should send me a thank-you basket for making her relevant. Watching crazy is very, very entertaining."