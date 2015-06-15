"Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel admitted to not following her own advice when it came to marrying her now-estranged husband Jason Hoppy.

The 44-year-old NYU alumni spoke last week at the NYU Alumni Association's Speakers on the Square event, moderated by People.

Frankel illustrated the importance of following your gut by talking about a time in which she did the opposite.

"I think my instinct and gut going into my marriage [knew] it would turn out the way it did," said Frankel who is in the middle of a bitter divorce saga with Hoppy. "I could feel it, but I intellectualized it. People are always talking about 'Do I go with my head or my heart?' Go with your gut."

Frankel went on to explain how her friends, including Andy Cohen, also influenced her.

"Later on, your mom likes them, your friends are all getting married, your head gets involved, you love having sex with a person, that's your heart getting involved," she said. "It's all Andy Cohen's fault, he will admit it. And yes, that's the point. That's why I wrote the book I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To - because I wasn't making a decision out of truth, I was making a decision out of fear."

Despite the rough experience, Frankel seems to have moved on, as she was snapped holding hands with a mystery man in May, but even with her new possible love interest, she has been vocal about not wanting to get married again.

"I will never get legally married again," she told Cohen point blank during a special one-on-one interview in March. "It doesn't mean that I would not commit to someone. I'm not jaded, I'm not bitter about love.

I think there are amazing guys out there in the world."

