NEW YORK (AP) -- Betsey Johnson is taking her fun and funky persona back to the 1960s.

Johnson revealed her fall collection Monday at New York Fashion Week as tunes played from the Beatles, Dusty Springfield and The Supremes. Her nearly four dozen looks had names like "Eleanor Rigby," "Quadrophenia" and Laugh-In."

But as with all Betsey Johnson runway shows, the designer is the star. The 69-year-old wore a silver sparkly long-sleeve shirt as she turned her signature cartwheel and added the splits. Then in true Johnson style, her models marched down the runway marching-band style, dressed as cheerleaders wearing silver miniskirts and carrying pom-poms.

Want proof that Johnson's inspiration took a time machine ride? Here are just a few of the items she sent down the runway under the tents at Lincoln Center for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: floppy hats, silver knee-high boots, hot pink tights, white circle-framed sunglasses and sparkly hot pants.

There were more demure pieces too — well, demure for Betsey Johnson. Models also wore red leather gloves, coats made from black and white houndstooth prints, and flowing floral dresses.

———

Follow AP coverage of New York Fashion Week at http://twitter.com/ap—fashion or http://www.twitter.com/carynrousseau