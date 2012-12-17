Bette Midler Rumored to Appear on Glee, "Waiting" for Ryan Murphy's Call!
Bette Midler to Ryan Murphy: "Call Me, Maybe!"
The 67-year-old actress is rumored to be guest-starring on Glee, but Midler is still waiting for the creator to make it happen.
PHOTOS: Glee's hottest guest stars
"[Ryan Murphy] never called me," the Parental Guidance star told Access Hollywood Friday, Dec. 14. "He mentioned it, but . . . I'm still waiting for the call. But, it's fine!"
But Midler's potential guest role was Murphy's idea to begin with!
The two stars both attended an event honoring Michael Kors. "Ryan was also honored that night and he said [in his speech], 'If Bette Midler's in the house I want to invite her onto 'Glee,'" she recounted. "And I went, 'OK!'"
If Murphy ever follows through with his offer, Midler already has an idea for who her character could be on the Fox show: coach Sue Sylvester's "evil sister!"
"I love her," Midler said of Jane Lynch's character. "She's hilarious."
Tell Us: Would you like to see Bette Midler guest star on Glee?
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Bette Midler Rumored to Appear on Glee, "Waiting" for Ryan Murphy's Call!
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 08, 2018 These celebs had super-quick engagements