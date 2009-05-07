ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jimmy Fallon is finally getting his bachelor's degree in communications 15 years after leaving a New York college to pursue his comedy career.

The "Late Night" host will pick up his diploma and speak at the College of St. Rose commencement Saturday at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Fallon attended St. Rose in Albany from 1992 through 1995. He started as a computer science major but switched to communications. He left for Los Angeles just one semester short of graduating.

The college says Fallon earned his degree after satisfying requirements for the remaining credits by presenting a portfolio of his work.

