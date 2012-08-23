Fashion Face-Off: Celebs in Wigs

By Jessica Wedemeyer

From Kim Kardashian to Jessica Simpson, our favorite celebs are totally wigging out. Whether they're playing dress up for a movie role or photo shoot -- or just trying to dodge the paparazzi -- these ladies are doing their part to keep Hollywood's wigmakers in business. While some of these looks sizzle, others definitely fizzle. Click through to vote for whether Miranda Kerr, Lauren Conrad, and Beyonce look better with wigs or au naturel.

Miranda Kerr has blonde ambition. The model mom donned a messy blond wig for a photo shoot in New York City on June 29, 2012. Even in shimmery snakeskin with frizzy platinum-blond hair, this lady looks hot.